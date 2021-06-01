Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 601 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,591. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

