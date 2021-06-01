Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.