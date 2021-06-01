Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 100,092 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after buying an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.