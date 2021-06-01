Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

