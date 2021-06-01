Oppenheimer Raises Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $45.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Prothena has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Simplex Trading raised its holdings in Prothena by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading now owns 15,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Prothena by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Prothena by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 35,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

