OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,752 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.10% of OptimizeRx worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,742 shares of company stock worth $5,562,773 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of OPRX opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,637.88 and a beta of 0.63.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

