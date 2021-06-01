Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OPCH stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.87 and a beta of 1.11. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 357,849 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

