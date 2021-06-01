OracleChain Price Reaches $0.0144 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. OracleChain has a market cap of $431,274.06 and approximately $35,935.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00299541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00190656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.26 or 0.00991635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00032126 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.