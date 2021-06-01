Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $702,506.08 and $405.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,363.10 or 0.99888556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00038309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.31 or 0.01157318 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00436085 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.66 or 0.00523738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00085503 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004163 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

