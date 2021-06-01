Orbs Price Hits $0.0835 on Top Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $186.23 million and approximately $815,143.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00083114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.01017625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.94 or 0.09796179 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.