Orchid (OXT) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $235.26 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00129953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.34 or 0.01015487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.24 or 0.09813390 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,289,690 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.