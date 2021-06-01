Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Insider Sells $25,200.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $25,200.00.

George Craig Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, George Craig Shapiro sold 225,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $47,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, George Craig Shapiro sold 150,100 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $43,529.00.

BPSR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,206. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

