Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.50

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 3610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

