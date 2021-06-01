Origin Sport Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $97,369.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00040493 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.