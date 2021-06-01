Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.81 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 244,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.