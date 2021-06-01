Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ORPH stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Orphazyme A/S has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $195.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ORPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

