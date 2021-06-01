OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 501 ($6.55).

Several research firms have issued reports on OSB. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Numis Securities downgraded OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total value of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 476.60 ($6.23) on Tuesday. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 230.20 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 475.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 436.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

