Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.48

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 1666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after acquiring an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,988,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.