Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.50 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.41. 103,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,655. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.96. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$11.71 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. Insiders have sold a total of 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784 in the last three months.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

