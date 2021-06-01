OST One Day Trading Volume Reaches $323,237.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, OST has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $323,237.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

