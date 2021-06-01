Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.83

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.83 and last traded at $78.41, with a volume of 2207299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

