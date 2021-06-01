Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.64

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1156573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $602,811,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,563,033 shares of company stock valued at $22,379,207 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

