Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Tops $228,099.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. Oxen has a total market cap of $55.55 million and approximately $228,099.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002800 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,531.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.71 or 0.07116336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.12 or 0.01864465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.00492982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00183642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.72 or 0.00708209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.44 or 0.00463812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00422558 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,301,707 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

