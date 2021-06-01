Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Short Interest Update

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 29th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $178,903,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.70. Ozon has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a PE ratio of -28.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OZON shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

