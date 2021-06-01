PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Cap Reaches $115.88 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $115.88 million and $122,005.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002031 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00495803 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00014412 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,584,613,817 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

