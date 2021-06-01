Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

