Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 1776 Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 498.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,255 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 3.8% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,098,185.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,306,723 shares of company stock valued at $138,644,584 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,537,711. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

