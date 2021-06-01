Pan Orient Energy Corp. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$369,600.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 45,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,950.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 3,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,640.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 1,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,335.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 33,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,815.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 34,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 18,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 15,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,360.00.

Shares of POE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.92. 27,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,993. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

