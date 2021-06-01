Pancake Bunny 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38.45 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.56 or 0.00062658 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $11.51 million and $38.45 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 86,534,171.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00149151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.01017720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.40 or 0.09867737 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

