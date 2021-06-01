Panda Yield 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,755.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $200,154.06 and $5,755.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.47 or 0.01005270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.29 or 0.09700438 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

