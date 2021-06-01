Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0091

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Parachute has a market cap of $5.79 million and $317,282.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,038,343 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

