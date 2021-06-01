Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.48

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 4684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

