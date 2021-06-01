PARSIQ Achieves Market Cap of $109.26 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $109.26 million and $904,048.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00125053 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.31 or 0.00789243 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,623,276 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.