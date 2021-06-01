PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Trading Down 3.8%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.11. 55,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 83,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

ID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PARTS iD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on PARTS iD in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth $2,190,000.

PARTS iD Company Profile (NYSE:ID)

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. It offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

