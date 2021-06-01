Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $835.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce sales of $835.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $898.90 million and the lowest is $749.42 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $424.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,744.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $1,847,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,676,997.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,491 shares of company stock worth $9,088,933 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,466 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,568 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

