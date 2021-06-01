Patron (PAT) Price Tops $0.0073

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $2.89 million and $7,306.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00083430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00021329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.28 or 0.01013727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.10 or 0.09862137 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

