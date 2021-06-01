Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.72. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 12,133 shares trading hands.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

