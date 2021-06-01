Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Up 0.5%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $54.13 million during the quarter.

About Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

