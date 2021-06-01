Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Up 0.5%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $54.13 million during the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

