PAYCENT (PYN) Achieves Market Cap of $145,081.31

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 51.2% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $145,081.31 and approximately $167.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.01017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.44 or 0.09813407 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

