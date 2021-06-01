Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software stock opened at $329.60 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.56. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

