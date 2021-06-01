PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.13 million.
PAYS opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.
PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
About PaySign
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.
