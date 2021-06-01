PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.13 million.

PAYS opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.13.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

