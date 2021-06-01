PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 155,478 shares.The stock last traded at $17.48 and had previously closed at $17.44.

PDFS has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $646.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.