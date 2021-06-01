Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $7.07. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 37,795 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $701.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.