PegNet Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $866,538.71 and approximately $2,502.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00301537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00190990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.61 or 0.01011750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.