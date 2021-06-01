PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 29th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PFLT stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $490.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 163,880 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth $1,757,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

