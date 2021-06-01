Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.66 Million

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce $170.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $171.22 million. Penumbra reported sales of $105.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $701.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $163.48 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.90 and its 200 day moving average is $250.15. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,556.84, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.