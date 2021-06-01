Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Market Cap Tops $987,052.42

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $987,052.42 and approximately $218,156.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $70.50 or 0.00194703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00082532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.53 or 0.01006689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.26 or 0.09807126 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

