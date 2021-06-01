Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Down 6.1%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 11,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 955,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Personalis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $931.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,186 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.