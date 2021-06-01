Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Perspecta worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 54,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 1,265.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,126 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRSP opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

