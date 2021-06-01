Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,950,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the April 29th total of 14,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBR opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.